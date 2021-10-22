Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. Acquires Shares of 408,000 Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR)

Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 408,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,331,000. Baker Hughes comprises 1.1% of Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKR. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Baker Hughes in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Baker Hughes by 195.9% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 913 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Baker Hughes during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, CX Institutional increased its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 56.3% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the period. 95.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE BKR traded up $0.41 during trading on Friday, reaching $24.68. 94,988 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,417,615. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.95. The company has a market cap of $25.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -809.00 and a beta of 1.76. Baker Hughes has a 1-year low of $13.36 and a 1-year high of $27.66.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $5.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.32 billion. Baker Hughes had a positive return on equity of 0.86% and a negative net margin of 0.18%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Baker Hughes will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. Baker Hughes’s payout ratio is currently 122.03%.

In other Baker Hughes news, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.74, for a total transaction of $207,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 88,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,830,802.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Electric Co General sold 53,720,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.36, for a total value of $1,254,900,134.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 53,784,040 shares of company stock worth $1,256,369,414 over the last three months. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BKR. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Baker Hughes from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Baker Hughes in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Baker Hughes in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of Baker Hughes in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on Baker Hughes from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.59.

Baker Hughes Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of oilfield products, services, and digital solutions. It operates through the following segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS) and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment provides products and services for on and offshore operations across the lifecycle of a well, ranging from drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention.

