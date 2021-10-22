Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. Increases Position in SCYNEXIS, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCYX)

Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its position in SCYNEXIS, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCYX) by 8.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 637,048 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in SCYNEXIS were worth $4,689,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AIGH Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in SCYNEXIS during the second quarter valued at $10,870,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in SCYNEXIS by 0.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 872,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,424,000 after acquiring an additional 6,658 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in SCYNEXIS by 1.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 328,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,418,000 after acquiring an additional 3,325 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in SCYNEXIS by 21.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 164,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after acquiring an additional 28,654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in SCYNEXIS by 235.4% during the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 111,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $822,000 after acquiring an additional 78,364 shares in the last quarter. 49.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SCYX stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $5.31. The company had a trading volume of 2,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 484,132. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.29 million, a P/E ratio of -1.17 and a beta of 2.16. SCYNEXIS, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.25 and a 52-week high of $10.25. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.07. The company has a quick ratio of 5.81, a current ratio of 5.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

SCYNEXIS (NASDAQ:SCYX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.35. Sell-side analysts forecast that SCYNEXIS, Inc. will post -1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Brookline Capital Management reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of SCYNEXIS in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of SCYNEXIS in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SCYNEXIS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SCYNEXIS currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.67.

SCYNEXIS, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of novel oral and intravenous triterpenoid antifungal for the treatment of several serious fungal infections, including vulvovaginal candidiasis, invasive aspergillosis, invasive candidiasis, and refractory invasive fungal infections.

