Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. Sells 290,888 Shares of APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG)

Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. lessened its stake in APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG) by 19.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,237,656 shares of the company’s stock after selling 290,888 shares during the quarter. APi Group comprises 3.0% of Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. owned 0.61% of APi Group worth $25,855,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of APi Group during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in APi Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in APi Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in APi Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in shares of APi Group by 105.6% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 2,679 shares during the last quarter. 73.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of APi Group stock traded up $0.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $22.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,002,567. The stock has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.34 and a beta of 1.07. APi Group Co. has a 52 week low of $13.76 and a 52 week high of $23.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.21.

APi Group (NYSE:APG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31. APi Group had a return on equity of 25.92% and a net margin of 0.50%. The business had revenue of $978.00 million for the quarter.

APi Group Corporation provides safety, specialty, and industrial services primarily in North America. It operates through three segments: Safety Services, Specialty Services, and Industrial Services. The Safety Services segment offers safety solutions focusing on end-to-end integrated occupancy systems, such as fire protection solutions, and HVAC and entry systems, which include the design, installation, inspection, and service of these integrated systems.

