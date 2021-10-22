Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. Sells 31,683 Shares of Prometheus Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXDX)

Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. cut its holdings in Prometheus Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXDX) by 79.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,317 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 31,683 shares during the period. Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Prometheus Biosciences were worth $204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in shares of Prometheus Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at $165,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Prometheus Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at $168,000. Hound Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prometheus Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at $188,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prometheus Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at $234,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Prometheus Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at $238,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.20% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Prometheus Biosciences in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Prometheus Biosciences has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.80.

RXDX traded down $0.83 during trading on Friday, hitting $25.17. 16 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 135,937. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.13. Prometheus Biosciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.11 and a 1 year high of $30.64.

Prometheus Biosciences (NASDAQ:RXDX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $0.33 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Prometheus Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

About Prometheus Biosciences

Prometheus Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of precision therapeutics and companion diagnostics products for the treatment and diagnosis of inflammatory bowel diseases (IBD). Its products include PRA023, a Phase I clinical trial IgG1 humanized monoclonal antibody (mAb); PR600, an anti- tumor necrosis factor mAb for IBD; PR300, a G-protein coupled receptor modulator small molecule for IBD; PR1800, anti-chemokine mAb for IBD; and PR2100, an anti-inflammatory cytokine mAb for IBD.

