Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. Sells 31,800 Shares of Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS)

Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. lessened its position in Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS) by 19.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 135,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 31,800 shares during the period. Alliance Data Systems comprises about 1.6% of Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Alliance Data Systems were worth $14,066,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Avalon Investment & Advisory lifted its stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 96.2% during the 2nd quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 61,857 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,445,000 after buying an additional 30,328 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Alliance Data Systems by 127.2% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 148,623 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,659,000 after purchasing an additional 83,195 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in Alliance Data Systems by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 151,025 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,735,000 after purchasing an additional 8,491 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Alliance Data Systems by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 95,424 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,695,000 after purchasing an additional 15,085 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Fund Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Alliance Data Systems in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,297,000. Institutional investors own 95.39% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ADS traded up $1.26 on Friday, reaching $97.60. 1,616 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 820,906. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.08, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The firm has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 2.56. Alliance Data Systems Co. has a 52 week low of $42.80 and a 52 week high of $128.16. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.67.

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $5.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.74 by $2.25. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Alliance Data Systems had a net margin of 16.56% and a return on equity of 55.02%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Alliance Data Systems Co. will post 17.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. Alliance Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.27%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $126.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Alliance Data Systems in a report on Monday, August 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $121.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Alliance Data Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $128.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $150.00 to $144.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Alliance Data Systems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $163.44.

Alliance Data Systems Corp. engages in the provision of data-driven and transaction-based marketing, customer loyalty and payment solutions. It operates through the following segments: LoyaltyOne, Epsilon and Card Services. The LoyaltyOne segment provides coalition and short-term loyalty programs. The Epsilon segment offers end-to-end, integrated marketing solutions.

