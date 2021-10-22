Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) Stake Cut by Natixis

Natixis lowered its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) by 94.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,756 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 99,102 shares during the period. Natixis’ holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation were worth $262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of KNX. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 20.4% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,166 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $729,000 after purchasing an additional 2,568 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 2.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,563,971 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $75,115,000 after buying an additional 36,354 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,231,524 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $59,223,000 after purchasing an additional 45,164 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 135.3% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 74,399 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,577,000 after buying an additional 42,777 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 35.3% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 106,060 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,100,000 after acquiring an additional 27,674 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.32% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Vice Chairman Gary J. Knight sold 50,000 shares of Knight-Swift Transportation stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $2,600,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $550,576. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Michael K. Liu sold 2,225 shares of Knight-Swift Transportation stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.04, for a total transaction of $113,564.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,879.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 59,100 shares of company stock worth $3,060,419. 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:KNX opened at $56.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.42 billion, a PE ratio of 17.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $50.92 and its 200-day moving average is $49.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.07 and a 52 week high of $56.79.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 10.88% and a return on equity of 10.01%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s revenue was up 35.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 3.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.65%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on KNX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup increased their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Knight-Swift Transportation has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.27.

Knight-Swift Transportation Company Profile

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of multiple truckload transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following business segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. The Trucking segment comprises irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

