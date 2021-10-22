Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) Given New $65.00 Price Target at KeyCorp

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) had its price target increased by KeyCorp from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $51.00 to $49.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $57.27.

Get Knight-Swift Transportation alerts:

Shares of Knight-Swift Transportation stock opened at $56.75 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Knight-Swift Transportation has a twelve month low of $37.07 and a twelve month high of $56.79. The stock has a market cap of $9.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s fifty day moving average is $50.92 and its 200 day moving average is $49.04.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.23. Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 10.88% and a return on equity of 10.01%. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. Knight-Swift Transportation’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Knight-Swift Transportation will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.65%.

In other Knight-Swift Transportation news, EVP James L. Fitzsimmons sold 4,875 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.44, for a total value of $245,895.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,164.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Vice Chairman Gary J. Knight sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $2,600,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $550,576. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 59,100 shares of company stock worth $3,060,419 in the last 90 days. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sandy Spring Bank grew its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 770 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 9,897 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 32.6% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,028 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 18,620 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $952,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the period. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 32,738 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,488,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the period. 87.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Knight-Swift Transportation Company Profile

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of multiple truckload transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following business segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. The Trucking segment comprises irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

See Also: When is a capital gain realized?

Receive News & Ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.