Kraton Co. (NYSE:KRA) Shares Acquired by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Kraton Co. (NYSE:KRA) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,794 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Kraton were worth $575,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kraton in the second quarter valued at $42,000. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Kraton in the second quarter valued at $128,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Kraton by 7.4% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,257 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kraton by 8.4% in the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 6,335 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in shares of Kraton by 33.0% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 9,713 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 2,412 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.31% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on KRA shares. Loop Capital lowered Kraton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. UBS Group raised Kraton from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $34.00 to $46.50 in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Kraton from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th.

NYSE:KRA opened at $45.55 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of -4.06 and a beta of 2.44. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $42.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Kraton Co. has a 12 month low of $23.71 and a 12 month high of $46.25.

Kraton (NYSE:KRA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $493.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $432.20 million. Kraton had a positive return on equity of 7.08% and a negative net margin of 20.81%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Kraton Co. will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

Kraton Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of styrenic block copolymers, specialty polymers, and other products primarily derived from pine wood pulping co-products. It operates through the Polymer and Chemical segment. The Polymer segment includes styrenic block copolymers and other engineered polymers business.

