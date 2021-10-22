KZ Cash (KZC) Price Tops $0.0010 on Major Exchanges

KZ Cash (CURRENCY:KZC) traded down 3.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on October 22nd. In the last week, KZ Cash has traded down 4.1% against the US dollar. One KZ Cash coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. KZ Cash has a total market capitalization of $1,620.56 and approximately $1.00 worth of KZ Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001237 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $90.27 or 0.00147950 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.89 or 0.00006382 BTC.

ownix (ONX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00006028 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000473 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $383.03 or 0.00627758 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000016 BTC.

KZ Cash Profile

KZC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on October 24th, 2018. KZ Cash’s total supply is 3,443,118 coins and its circulating supply is 1,563,996 coins. KZ Cash’s official Twitter account is @cash_kz . KZ Cash’s official website is kzcash.kz

According to CryptoCompare, “KZCash is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the X11 algorithm. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling KZ Cash

