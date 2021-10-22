Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) Price Target Increased to $700.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) had its price objective raised by Barclays from $625.00 to $700.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on LRCX. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Lam Research from $780.00 to $715.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Mizuho increased their target price on Lam Research from $705.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. BNP Paribas downgraded Lam Research from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $640.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a buy rating and issued a $790.00 price objective on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered shares of Lam Research from a positive rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the company from $750.00 to $690.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lam Research currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $684.42.

Get Lam Research alerts:

Shares of LRCX opened at $555.42 on Thursday. Lam Research has a twelve month low of $333.31 and a twelve month high of $673.80. The company has a market capitalization of $78.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $585.93 and a 200 day moving average of $614.58. The company has a quick ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $8.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.21 by $0.15. Lam Research had a return on equity of 70.92% and a net margin of 26.72%. The business had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.32 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.67 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lam Research will post 33.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 28th were issued a $1.50 dividend. This is an increase from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 27th. Lam Research’s payout ratio is currently 22.03%.

In related news, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $603.79, for a total value of $301,895.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 4,464 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total transaction of $2,678,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amundi purchased a new position in Lam Research during the second quarter worth $625,747,000. Maj Invest Holding A S bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the 3rd quarter worth about $351,163,000. Coatue Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research during the 2nd quarter worth about $377,027,000. GQG Partners LLC grew its holdings in Lam Research by 54.5% during the 2nd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 1,510,467 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $982,627,000 after purchasing an additional 532,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Lam Research by 26.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,514,174 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $985,273,000 after purchasing an additional 317,451 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.32% of the company’s stock.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

Further Reading: Forex

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.