Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) Given New $65.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) had its price objective lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $73.00 to $65.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the casino operator’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $53.00 to $42.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $77.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. TheStreet cut shares of Las Vegas Sands from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Las Vegas Sands from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price target for the company from $60.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $53.67.

Get Las Vegas Sands alerts:

Shares of LVS opened at $38.77 on Thursday. Las Vegas Sands has a 12 month low of $35.59 and a 12 month high of $66.76. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.28 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.88.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The casino operator reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.24). Las Vegas Sands had a negative return on equity of 35.02% and a negative net margin of 32.53%. The business had revenue of $857.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.67) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 92.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Las Vegas Sands will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in Las Vegas Sands during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 320.9% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 745 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 568 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 166.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 800 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Las Vegas Sands in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in Las Vegas Sands in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. 36.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Las Vegas Sands Company Profile

Las Vegas Sands Corp. engages in the development of destination properties. The firm operates through the following geographic segments: Macao, Singapore and United States. The Macao segment handles the operations of The Venetian Macao, Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao and Sands Macao.

See Also: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Receive News & Ratings for Las Vegas Sands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Las Vegas Sands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.