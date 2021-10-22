Latch (NASDAQ:LTCH) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Latch (NASDAQ:LTCH) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 0.91% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Latch Inc. is a maker of the full-building enterprise software-as-a-service platform LatchOS. Latch Inc., formerly known as TS Innovation Acquisitions Corp., is based in NEW YORK. “

Get Latch alerts:

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on LTCH. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Latch in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Latch in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Latch from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday. William Blair assumed coverage on Latch in a report on Friday, July 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.43 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Latch in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.57.

LTCH stock opened at $9.91 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.93. Latch has a fifty-two week low of $8.90 and a fifty-two week high of $19.70.

Latch (NASDAQ:LTCH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $9.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.30 million. Analysts anticipate that Latch will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LTCH. Spruce House Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Latch in the second quarter valued at approximately $128,835,000. FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of Latch in the second quarter valued at approximately $57,159,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Latch in the second quarter valued at approximately $58,083,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Latch in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,244,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Latch in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,967,000. 33.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Latch

Latch, Inc makes spaces better places to live, work, and visit through a system of software, devices, and services in the United States. Its products include LatchOS for Commercial Office, a commercial solution that would extend smart access, visitor and delivery management, smart device and sensor control, connectivity, and identity and personalization solutions to meet the needs of modern office spaces; Latch Visitor Express, a contactless visitor entry system; The Latch Lens Partner Program that enables access device partners to leverage Latch's software and Latch Lens; LatchID, an identification system that creates a network of users, across spaces, and devices; and Latch C2, a smart access solution for retrofits and new construction.

Further Reading: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Latch (LTCH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Latch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Latch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.