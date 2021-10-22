Legal & General Group Plc Has $2.42 Million Holdings in C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI)

Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI) by 70.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,760 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,013 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in C3.ai were worth $2,424,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AI. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in C3.ai by 127.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of C3.ai by 102.7% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its position in shares of C3.ai by 3.7% in the second quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 9,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in C3.ai during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in C3.ai during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.45% of the company’s stock.

Get C3.ai alerts:

In other C3.ai news, CEO Thomas M. Siebel sold 163,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.71, for a total transaction of $7,478,156.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CMO Bruce A. Cleveland sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.43, for a total transaction of $504,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,655,497 shares of company stock worth $78,452,992 in the last three months. 52.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:AI opened at $47.48 on Friday. C3.ai, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.70 and a 1-year high of $183.90. The stock has a market cap of $4.91 billion and a P/E ratio of -52.76. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.52.

C3.ai (NYSE:AI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $52.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.27 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that C3.ai, Inc. will post -1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on C3.ai from $98.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. JMP Securities cut their price objective on C3.ai from $167.00 to $96.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of C3.ai from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of C3.ai from $63.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of C3.ai from $62.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.78.

About C3.ai

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company. The company provides software-as-a-service applications for enterprises. Its software solutions include C3 AI Suite, a platform-as-a-service application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; and C3 AI Applications, which include industry-specific and application-specific turnkey AI solutions.

Recommended Story: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI).

Receive News & Ratings for C3.ai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C3.ai and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.