Legal & General Group Plc Purchases 7,885 Shares of Medallia, Inc. (NYSE:MDLA)

Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Medallia, Inc. (NYSE:MDLA) by 13.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 68,549 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,885 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Medallia were worth $2,314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Washington Harbour Partners LP boosted its stake in Medallia by 259.4% in the 1st quarter. Washington Harbour Partners LP now owns 359,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,022,000 after purchasing an additional 259,354 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Medallia in the 1st quarter worth approximately $14,650,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Medallia by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 661,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,463,000 after purchasing an additional 36,408 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Medallia by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 41,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,408,000 after purchasing an additional 1,544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in Medallia by 246.0% in the 2nd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,122,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,899,000 after purchasing an additional 798,390 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Roxanne Oulman sold 20,069 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.54, for a total transaction of $673,114.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 452,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,166,687.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Borge Hald sold 305,524 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.87, for a total transaction of $10,348,097.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 557,054 shares of company stock valued at $18,864,247. 18.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on MDLA shares. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $33.59 target price (up from $33.00) on shares of Medallia in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Truist cut shares of Medallia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 9th. BTIG Research cut shares of Medallia from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.60 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Truist Securities cut shares of Medallia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Medallia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.75.

NYSE:MDLA opened at $33.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The firm has a market cap of $5.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.74 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $33.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.32. Medallia, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.58 and a 1-year high of $48.28.

Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $144.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.16 million. Medallia had a negative net margin of 37.34% and a negative return on equity of 30.58%. Medallia’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.01 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Medallia, Inc. will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Medallia, Inc engages in the provision of customer experience management software. Its products include surveys, CX profiles, CX journeys, action intelligence, and alerts and reporting. The firm also offers CX professionals, EX professionals, account management, contact centers, location-based operations, and research and insights solutions.

