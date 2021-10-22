Legal & General Group Plc Sells 151,579 Shares of Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV)

Legal & General Group Plc decreased its holdings in shares of Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV) by 32.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 315,264 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 151,579 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned about 0.11% of Centennial Resource Development worth $2,138,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Centennial Resource Development in the first quarter worth $42,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Centennial Resource Development in the first quarter worth $53,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Centennial Resource Development in the second quarter worth $66,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Centennial Resource Development in the first quarter worth $70,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Centennial Resource Development in the second quarter worth $94,000. 69.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CAO Brent P. Jensen sold 54,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.93, for a total value of $374,220.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Matthew R. Garrison sold 89,096 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.12, for a total transaction of $456,171.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 174,356 shares of company stock valued at $1,053,857. 38.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CDEV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. MKM Partners raised shares of Centennial Resource Development from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $6.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet raised Centennial Resource Development from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. UBS Group cut Centennial Resource Development from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $7.50 to $8.50 in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Truist increased their target price on Centennial Resource Development from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Centennial Resource Development in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $7.50 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Centennial Resource Development currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.04.

NASDAQ CDEV opened at $6.66 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Centennial Resource Development, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.53 and a 12-month high of $7.57. The firm has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.25 and a beta of 6.23.

Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $232.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $193.91 million. Centennial Resource Development had a negative net margin of 27.68% and a negative return on equity of 3.79%. Equities analysts expect that Centennial Resource Development, Inc. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Centennial Resource Development Profile

Centennial Resource Development, Inc operates as oil and natural gas company. It focuses on the development of unconventional oil and liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. The company was founded in October 2014 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

