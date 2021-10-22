Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:LVHD) Trading Down 0.2%

Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:LVHD) dropped 0.2% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $37.10 and last traded at $37.22. Approximately 25,261 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 48% from the average daily volume of 48,830 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.31.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $37.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.84.

