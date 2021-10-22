Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.58 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) to report $3.58 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Leidos’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $3.56 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $3.63 billion. Leidos posted sales of $3.24 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 10.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Leidos will report full year sales of $13.95 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $13.90 billion to $14.04 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $14.83 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.51 billion to $15.02 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Leidos.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The aerospace company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($0.06). Leidos had a net margin of 5.54% and a return on equity of 23.24%. The business had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.55 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

LDOS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Leidos from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $104.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $119.00 target price on shares of Leidos in a report on Friday, October 8th. Argus cut shares of Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Leidos from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.44.

Shares of NYSE LDOS traded up $0.83 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $102.26. The stock had a trading volume of 6,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 661,848. Leidos has a 12 month low of $79.15 and a 12 month high of $113.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $14.48 billion, a PE ratio of 20.02, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $96.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.67.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. This is a positive change from Leidos’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.70%.

In other news, insider James Robert Moos sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.67, for a total value of $740,025.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary Stephen May sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.55, for a total value of $48,275.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $837,281.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Leidos by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,594,070 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,475,461,000 after buying an additional 131,162 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Leidos by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,987,211 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,110,806,000 after acquiring an additional 711,728 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Leidos by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,443,992 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $550,388,000 after acquiring an additional 72,115 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Leidos by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,953,934 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $380,685,000 after acquiring an additional 407,307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Leidos by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,842,088 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $287,335,000 after purchasing an additional 542,304 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.71% of the company’s stock.

Leidos Company Profile

Leidos Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of scientific, engineering and information technology services and solutions in the areas of defense, intelligence, civil and health markets. It operates through the following three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health.

