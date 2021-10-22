Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) Expected to Announce Earnings of $4.14 Per Share

Analysts predict that Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $4.14 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Lennar’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $4.12 to $4.16. Lennar reported earnings of $2.82 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 46.8%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, December 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Lennar will report full year earnings of $13.86 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.46 to $14.64. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $14.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.60 to $15.60. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Lennar.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, September 19th. The construction company reported $4.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.27 by $1.25. The business had revenue of $6.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.26 billion. Lennar had a net margin of 13.83% and a return on equity of 16.82%. Lennar’s revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.12 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LEN. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Lennar from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Lennar from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Lennar in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Lennar from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Lennar from $143.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.78.

Shares of NYSE:LEN opened at $101.42 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.39 billion, a PE ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 1.50. Lennar has a 1 year low of $69.41 and a 1 year high of $110.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $101.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.51. The company has a current ratio of 11.02, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 13th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio is 12.99%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LEN. Burney Co. boosted its stake in Lennar by 1.0% in the second quarter. Burney Co. now owns 10,297 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Lennar by 1.6% in the second quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 6,961 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $692,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Lennar by 2.2% in the second quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 5,091 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $506,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Lennar by 3.0% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,194 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Finally, American Trust Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Lennar by 0.3% in the second quarter. American Trust Investment Advisors LLC now owns 38,195 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,795,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. 80.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lennar Company Profile

Lennar Corp. is a homebuilder company, which engages in the provision of real estate related financial and investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other.

