L&F Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:LNFA) Shares Sold by Periscope Capital Inc.

Periscope Capital Inc. cut its holdings in L&F Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:LNFA) by 6.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 160,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,327 shares during the quarter. Periscope Capital Inc.’s holdings in L&F Acquisition were worth $1,602,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of L&F Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $115,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of L&F Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $4,461,000. Zuckerman Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of L&F Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $727,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of L&F Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $4,553,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of L&F Acquisition by 123.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 3,595 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of L&F Acquisition stock opened at $10.03 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.96. L&F Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.58 and a 52-week high of $10.70.

L&F Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the governance, risk, and compliance and legal technology and software sectors.

