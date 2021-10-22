LGCY Network (LGCY) Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $476,879.00

LGCY Network (CURRENCY:LGCY) traded 3.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on October 21st. One LGCY Network coin can currently be purchased for $0.0093 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, LGCY Network has traded down 1.4% against the US dollar. LGCY Network has a total market capitalization of $118.63 million and approximately $476,879.00 worth of LGCY Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get LGCY Network alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $29.18 or 0.00046272 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001586 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00002483 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.84 or 0.00101250 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $121.25 or 0.00192306 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001585 BTC.

About LGCY Network

LGCY Network (CRYPTO:LGCY) is a coin. LGCY Network’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,713,925,827 coins. LGCY Network’s official Twitter account is @LGCYNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . LGCY Network’s official website is lgcy.network

According to CryptoCompare, “LGCY Network began as a fork of the TRON blockchain. The essential base and functions of TRON will remain for LGCY with the major differences lying in the system of governance and the focus on community. LGCY Network implements the Libertas Protocol to the Super Representatives (SRs) system of governance. By splitting up the 27 SRs into three branches, limiting the power of each, and introducing terms to the governance system, no single large token holder will be able to gain an unbalanced amount of power. Striving for true decentralization. “

LGCY Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LGCY Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LGCY Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LGCY Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for LGCY Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LGCY Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.