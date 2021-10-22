Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYK) Reaches New 12-Month High at $30.49

Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $30.49 and last traded at $30.33, with a volume of 75354 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $29.80.

Several brokerages have weighed in on LBTYK. TheStreet raised Liberty Global from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Liberty Global in a report on Friday, July 30th.

Get Liberty Global alerts:

The company has a market cap of $16.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $28.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.55.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $4.09 EPS for the quarter. Liberty Global had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 79.83%. The company had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Liberty Global by 2.5% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC boosted its stake in Liberty Global by 3.0% in the second quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 15,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Liberty Global by 5.1% in the first quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Liberty Global by 2.6% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 20,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,000 after buying an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Liberty Global by 3.1% in the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 20,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after buying an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.30% of the company’s stock.

About Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYK)

Liberty Global Plc is an international television and broadband company, which engages in the provision of broadband communications services. It operates through the following geographical segments: U.K. and Ireland, Belgium, Switzerland, Central and Eastern Europe, and Central and Corporate. Its products include broadband, WiFi, connectivity products, TV platforms, and TV content.

Recommended Story: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.