Liberum Capital Reiterates “Buy” Rating for SEGRO (LON:SGRO)

SEGRO (LON:SGRO)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by Liberum Capital in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 1,385 ($18.10) price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Liberum Capital’s price target points to a potential upside of 8.29% from the company’s current price.

SGRO has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays raised their target price on shares of SEGRO from GBX 1,220 ($15.94) to GBX 1,335 ($17.44) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of SEGRO from GBX 875 ($11.43) to GBX 1,100 ($14.37) and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,075 ($14.04) price objective on shares of SEGRO in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of SEGRO from GBX 1,195 ($15.61) to GBX 1,250 ($16.33) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, SEGRO has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,237.13 ($16.16).

Get SEGRO alerts:

Shares of SGRO opened at GBX 1,279 ($16.71) on Wednesday. SEGRO has a 12 month low of GBX 864.40 ($11.29) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,311 ($17.13). The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,254.85 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1,136.89. The stock has a market capitalization of £15.38 billion and a PE ratio of 6.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.52.

In other SEGRO news, insider Linda Yueh purchased 4,716 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1,270 ($16.59) per share, for a total transaction of £59,893.20 ($78,250.85).

SEGRO Company Profile

SEGRO is a UK Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), and a leading owner, manager and developer of modern warehouses and light industrial property. It owns or manages 8.1 million square metres of space (88 million square feet) valued at Â£13.3 billion serving customers from a wide range of industry sectors.

Recommended Story: Trade War

Receive News & Ratings for SEGRO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEGRO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.