Lightspeed POS Inc. (NYSE:LSPD) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Lightspeed POS Inc. (NYSE:LSPD) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and twelve have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $123.15.

Several analysts have weighed in on LSPD shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Lightspeed POS from $98.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Lightspeed POS from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Lightspeed POS from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. TD Securities boosted their target price on Lightspeed POS from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Lightspeed POS from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $122.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th.

NYSE:LSPD opened at $99.94 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $105.43 and a 200 day moving average of $85.72. The company has a market capitalization of $13.37 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -123.38. Lightspeed POS has a 1-year low of $30.95 and a 1-year high of $130.02.

Lightspeed POS (NYSE:LSPD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $115.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.13 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lightspeed POS will post -0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Lightspeed POS

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Germany, Australia, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

