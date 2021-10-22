Linden Advisors LP Acquires Shares of 350,000 Origin Materials, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ORGN)

Linden Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Origin Materials, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ORGN) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 350,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,870,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Origin Materials during the second quarter worth about $2,854,000. Oribel Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Origin Materials during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,506,000. Sachem Head Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Origin Materials during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $6,560,000. Senator Investment Group LP purchased a new stake in shares of Origin Materials during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,708,000. Finally, Senvest Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Origin Materials in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,427,000. 16.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of OTCMKTS ORGN opened at $6.08 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 257.95, a quick ratio of 257.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Origin Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.12 and a fifty-two week high of $14.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.75 and a 200-day moving average of $4.05.

Origin Materials (OTCMKTS:ORGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The financial services provider reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($5.18) by $4.90. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Origin Materials, Inc. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Richard J. Riley acquired 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.59 per share, with a total value of $223,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Boon Sim purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.39 per share, with a total value of $53,900.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,900. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 70,000 shares of company stock valued at $398,700. 30.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Origin Materials in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Origin Materials from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Origin Materials in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Origin Materials in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company.

Origin Materials, Inc operates as a carbon negative materials company. Its platform converts the carbon found in biomass into useful materials. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in West Sacramento, California.

