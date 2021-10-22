Linden Advisors LP Buys New Shares in Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:ANZU)

Linden Advisors LP bought a new stake in Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:ANZU) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 397,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,859,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I in the second quarter valued at $243,000. EJF Capital LLC bought a new position in Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I during the second quarter worth $292,000. Glazer Capital LLC bought a new position in Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I during the second quarter worth $328,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I during the second quarter worth $485,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new position in Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I during the second quarter worth $487,000.

ANZU stock opened at $9.73 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.70. Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I has a one year low of $9.61 and a one year high of $10.00.

Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Tampa, Florida.

