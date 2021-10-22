Linden Advisors LP Takes Position in Monument Circle Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:MON)

Linden Advisors LP acquired a new position in Monument Circle Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:MON) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 392,396 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,795,000. Linden Advisors LP owned 1.26% of Monument Circle Acquisition as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Monument Circle Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $6,258,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Monument Circle Acquisition by 5.2% in the second quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 508,229 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,922,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the period. TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. bought a new position in shares of Monument Circle Acquisition during the first quarter worth $2,407,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Monument Circle Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $678,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Monument Circle Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $7,276,000. 56.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:MON opened at $9.75 on Friday. Monument Circle Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.51 and a 1 year high of $10.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.73.

Monument Circle Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in the media, technology, sports and entertainment sectors, and related industries.

