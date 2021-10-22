Lindsay (NYSE:LNN) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.26 EPS

Lindsay (NYSE:LNN) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.26), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Lindsay had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 15.81%. The company had revenue of $153.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.88 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of LNN opened at $145.02 on Friday. Lindsay has a 52-week low of $103.17 and a 52-week high of $179.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.90. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $160.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $162.45. The firm has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 30.92 and a beta of 0.32.

Get Lindsay alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LNN. Zacks Investment Research cut Lindsay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $173.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Lindsay from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $178.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Lindsay stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN) by 84.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,031 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 471 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Lindsay were worth $170,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 86.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lindsay Company Profile

Lindsay Corp. provides proprietary water management and road infrastructure products and services. It operates its business through the following segments: Irrigation and Infrastructure. The Irrigation segment includes the manufacture and marketing of center pivot, lateral move, and hose reel irrigation systems, as well as various innovative technology solutions such as GPS positioning and guidance, variable rate irrigation, wireless irrigation management, M2M communication technology, and smartphone applications.

Read More: What are the Benefits of Index Funds?



Receive News & Ratings for Lindsay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lindsay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.