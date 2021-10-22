Liquity Trading Up 23.3% Over Last 7 Days (LQTY)

Liquity (CURRENCY:LQTY) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on October 22nd. One Liquity coin can now be bought for about $6.29 or 0.00010312 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Liquity has traded 23.3% higher against the dollar. Liquity has a market capitalization of $73.05 million and approximately $1.37 million worth of Liquity was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001639 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00001805 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.64 or 0.00073163 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $44.74 or 0.00073327 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $65.64 or 0.00107584 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $61,156.45 or 1.00232034 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,966.55 or 0.06500951 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.45 or 0.00022044 BTC.

About Liquity

Liquity’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,609,499 coins. The Reddit community for Liquity is https://reddit.com/r/Liquity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Liquity’s official Twitter account is @LiquityProtocol

Buying and Selling Liquity

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Liquity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Liquity should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Liquity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

