Live Oak Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:LOKB) Director Richard J. Hendrix Buys 1,415,000 Shares of Stock

Live Oak Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:LOKB) Director Richard J. Hendrix acquired 1,415,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $14,150,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.15 and a 200 day moving average of $10.03. Live Oak Acquisition Corp. II has a 12-month low of $9.66 and a 12-month high of $14.17.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LOKB. Boothbay Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in Live Oak Acquisition Corp. II by 586.6% in the second quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 318,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,163,000 after purchasing an additional 272,371 shares in the last quarter. Black Maple Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Live Oak Acquisition Corp. II in the second quarter worth $103,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Live Oak Acquisition Corp. II in the second quarter worth $7,242,000. Vivaldi Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Live Oak Acquisition Corp. II by 11.3% in the second quarter. Vivaldi Asset Management LLC now owns 263,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,617,000 after acquiring an additional 26,787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Live Oak Acquisition Corp. II by 341.5% in the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,000 after acquiring an additional 46,410 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.34% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Craig Hallum started coverage on Live Oak Acquisition Corp. II in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company.

About Live Oak Acquisition Corp. II

Live Oak Acquisition Corp. II is a blank check company. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Memphis, Tennessee.

