Livent (LTHM) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Livent (NYSE: LTHM) in the last few weeks:

10/20/2021 – Livent was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $29.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Livent Corporation produces and distributes lithium chemicals. The Company offers lithium chemicals for applications in batteries, agrochemicals, aerospace alloys, greases, pharmaceuticals, polymers, and various industrial applications. Livent Corporation is based in PA, United States. “

10/14/2021 – Livent was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $28.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Livent Corporation produces and distributes lithium chemicals. The Company offers lithium chemicals for applications in batteries, agrochemicals, aerospace alloys, greases, pharmaceuticals, polymers, and various industrial applications. Livent Corporation is based in PA, United States. “

10/12/2021 – Livent is now covered by analysts at Mizuho. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock.

10/12/2021 – Livent was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $28.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $25.00.

10/11/2021 – Livent was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating.

10/5/2021 – Livent had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $24.00 to $26.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/4/2021 – Livent had its price target raised by analysts at Loop Capital from $27.00 to $28.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/1/2021 – Livent is now covered by analysts at Piper Sandler. They set an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock.

8/30/2021 – Livent had its price target raised by analysts at Cowen Inc from $19.00 to $25.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/23/2021 – Livent had its price target raised by analysts at Loop Capital from $24.00 to $27.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:LTHM opened at $25.68 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a PE ratio of -285.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 2.16. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.72. Livent Co. has a one year low of $9.88 and a one year high of $27.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a current ratio of 5.63.

Livent (NYSE:LTHM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $102.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.80 million. Livent had a negative net margin of 3.18% and a positive return on equity of 0.13%. Equities research analysts predict that Livent Co. will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Gilberto Antoniazzi sold 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.32, for a total transaction of $100,276.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. StoneX Group Inc. purchased a new position in Livent during the third quarter valued at approximately $501,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new position in Livent during the third quarter valued at approximately $516,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Livent by 7.4% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 64,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,488,000 after buying an additional 4,410 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Livent by 21.5% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 18,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after buying an additional 3,337 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in Livent by 19.5% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 24,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,000 after buying an additional 4,035 shares during the period. 94.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Livent Corp. engages in the production of performance lithium compounds. Its products include battery-grade lithium hydroxide, butyllithium, and purity lithium metal which are used in various performance applications. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Latin America; and Asia Pacific.

