LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) Rating Lowered to Underweight at Barclays

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) was downgraded by stock analysts at Barclays from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. They presently have a $50.00 price target on the technology company’s stock, down from their previous price target of $80.00. Barclays‘s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 6.45% from the company’s current price.

LPSN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on LivePerson in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $71.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on LivePerson from $71.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised LivePerson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, TheStreet raised LivePerson from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.85.

LivePerson stock opened at $53.45 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.58, a current ratio of 3.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. LivePerson has a 52 week low of $47.62 and a 52 week high of $72.23. The company has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.18 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $62.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.58.

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.12. LivePerson had a negative return on equity of 33.93% and a negative net margin of 22.21%. The firm had revenue of $119.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.91 million. Research analysts anticipate that LivePerson will post -1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of LivePerson during the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of LivePerson during the first quarter worth approximately $63,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LivePerson during the second quarter worth approximately $93,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LivePerson during the first quarter worth approximately $162,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of LivePerson during the first quarter worth approximately $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.33% of the company’s stock.

LivePerson Company Profile

LivePerson, Inc engages in the provision of mobile and online messaging solutions. It operates through the following segments: Business, Consumer, and Corporate. The Business segment enables brands to leverage intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.

