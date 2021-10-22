Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 981,865 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 84% from the previous session’s volume of 5,960,637 shares.The stock last traded at $2.70 and had previously closed at $2.62.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lloyds Banking Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Lloyds Banking Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lloyds Banking Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2.75.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.09 billion, a PE ratio of 22.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.53.

Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.62 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Lloyds Banking Group plc will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.0375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. This represents a yield of 2.8%. This is a positive change from Lloyds Banking Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.03. Lloyds Banking Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.33%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Lloyds Banking Group by 0.3% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 32,891,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,874,000 after acquiring an additional 111,433 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Lloyds Banking Group by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 15,445,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,834,000 after buying an additional 190,899 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Lloyds Banking Group by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 13,903,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,454,000 after buying an additional 1,315,404 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Lloyds Banking Group by 493.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,779,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,139,000 after buying an additional 11,458,529 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in Lloyds Banking Group by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 13,088,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,377,000 after buying an additional 756,829 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.53% of the company’s stock.

Lloyds Banking Group Plc is a financial services company, which engages in the provision of a wide range of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Commercial Banking, and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers broad range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance and unsecured consumer lending to personal and small business customers.

