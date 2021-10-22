Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $2.75.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Friday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Lloyds Banking Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Friday, October 15th.

Get Lloyds Banking Group alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in Lloyds Banking Group in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Keybank National Association OH purchased a new stake in Lloyds Banking Group in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Lloyds Banking Group in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Lloyds Banking Group in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. 1.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lloyds Banking Group stock opened at $2.62 on Friday. Lloyds Banking Group has a 1-year low of $1.36 and a 1-year high of $2.83. The firm has a market cap of $46.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.43 and a 200-day moving average of $2.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83.

Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.62 billion during the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Lloyds Banking Group will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.0375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.8%. This is an increase from Lloyds Banking Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.03. Lloyds Banking Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.33%.

About Lloyds Banking Group

Lloyds Banking Group Plc is a financial services company, which engages in the provision of a wide range of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Commercial Banking, and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers broad range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance and unsecured consumer lending to personal and small business customers.

Read More: What is the strike price in options trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Lloyds Banking Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lloyds Banking Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.