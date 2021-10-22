London Stock Exchange Group (LON:LSEG) Earns “Hold” Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued their hold rating on shares of London Stock Exchange Group (LON:LSEG) in a report released on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and issued a £100 ($130.65) price objective on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a £103 ($134.57) price target on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a GBX 8,890 ($116.15) price target on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a £110 ($143.72) price target on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a research note on Monday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 9,281.67 ($121.27).

Get London Stock Exchange Group alerts:

Shares of LSEG opened at GBX 7,764 ($101.44) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.24, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of £39.30 billion and a P/E ratio of 80.22. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 7,901.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 7,696.97. London Stock Exchange Group has a 1 year low of GBX 6,854 ($89.55) and a 1 year high of £100.10 ($130.78).

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th were given a GBX 25 ($0.33) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.33%. London Stock Exchange Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.74%.

In related news, insider David Schwimmer sold 24,113 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 7,868 ($102.80), for a total value of £1,897,210.84 ($2,478,718.11).

About London Stock Exchange Group

London Stock Exchange Group plc engages in market infrastructure business primarily in the United Kingdom, the United States, Italy, France, and internationally. The company operates in five segments: Information Services, Post Trade Services, Capital Markets, Technology Services, and Other. It operates a range of international equity, ETF, bond, and derivatives markets, including London Stock Exchange; Borsa Italiana; MTS, a European fixed income market; and Turquoise, a pan-European equities multilateral trading facility.

Read More: What is the significance of the death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for London Stock Exchange Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for London Stock Exchange Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.