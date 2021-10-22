Loop Capital Boosts Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Price Target to $215.00

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) had its target price upped by equities researchers at Loop Capital from $200.00 to $215.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Loop Capital’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 2.18% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also commented on TSCO. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $205.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Tractor Supply from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Tractor Supply from $190.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Tractor Supply from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tractor Supply has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $212.35.

TSCO stock opened at $210.42 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Tractor Supply has a fifty-two week low of $127.78 and a fifty-two week high of $213.68. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $199.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $189.33. The stock has a market cap of $24.06 billion, a PE ratio of 28.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.03.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.29. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 49.01%. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.62 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Tractor Supply will post 7.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 3,527 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.37, for a total value of $724,339.99. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,708 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,949,461.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP John P. Ordus sold 19,429 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total value of $3,982,945.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 26,742 shares of company stock valued at $5,456,913. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TSCO. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Tractor Supply during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 161.3% in the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 162 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Field & Main Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 93.8% in the third quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 155 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 126.6% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 179 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. 86.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Del’s Feed & Farm Supply, and Petsense.

