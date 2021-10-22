LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) Shares Purchased by Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in LPL Financial were worth $1,339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LPLA. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in LPL Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $272,964,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in LPL Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $146,650,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its holdings in LPL Financial by 16,373.5% during the 1st quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 852,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $121,121,000 after buying an additional 846,835 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in LPL Financial by 9,629.2% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 314,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,510,000 after buying an additional 311,697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in LPL Financial by 39.9% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,063,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $143,573,000 after buying an additional 303,276 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.70% of the company’s stock.

Get LPL Financial alerts:

In other LPL Financial news, Director Edward Fandrey sold 1,784 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.78, for a total transaction of $265,423.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LPLA opened at $173.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $152.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $146.35. The company has a market capitalization of $13.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.30 and a beta of 1.18. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $75.25 and a 12 month high of $175.37.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter. LPL Financial had a net margin of 6.98% and a return on equity of 38.84%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 7.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.48%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LPLA shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $228.00 to $234.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $202.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, reduced their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $239.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.05.

LPL Financial Profile

LPL Financial Holdings, Inc serves independent financial advisors and financial institutions, providing them with the technology, research, clearing and compliance services, and practice management programs they need to create and grow their practices. It provides objective financial guidance to millions of American families seeking wealth management, retirement planning, financial planning and asset management solutions.

Read More: Equity Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LPLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA).

Receive News & Ratings for LPL Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LPL Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.