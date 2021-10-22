LPL Financial LLC Buys 17,702 Shares of Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN)

LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN) by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 176,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,702 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Main Street Capital were worth $7,243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Main Street Capital by 8.7% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 953,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,312,000 after acquiring an additional 76,669 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Main Street Capital by 14.7% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 570,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,432,000 after purchasing an additional 73,136 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Main Street Capital by 10.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 416,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,100,000 after acquiring an additional 38,344 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC lifted its stake in shares of Main Street Capital by 75.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 371,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,258,000 after buying an additional 159,631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Main Street Capital by 31.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 271,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,645,000 after purchasing an additional 64,574 shares in the last quarter. 17.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MAIN opened at $43.66 on Friday. Main Street Capital Co. has a fifty-two week low of $26.68 and a fifty-two week high of $43.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.49 and a beta of 1.51. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $41.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.60.

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.06. Main Street Capital had a net margin of 126.72% and a return on equity of 10.01%. The firm had revenue of $67.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.56 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Main Street Capital Co. will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.77%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 23rd. Main Street Capital’s payout ratio is 120.00%.

MAIN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Main Street Capital from $43.50 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Main Street Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Main Street Capital in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.20.

Main Street Capital is a principal investment firm that provides long-term debt and equity capital to lower middle market companies. Main Street’s investments are primarily made to support management buyouts, recapitalizations, growth financings and acquisitions of companies that operate in diverse industry sectors and generally have annual revenues ranging from $10 million to $100 million.

