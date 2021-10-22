LPL Financial LLC Has $7.24 Million Stake in Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN)

LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN) by 11.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 176,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,702 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned 0.26% of Main Street Capital worth $7,243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAIN. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Main Street Capital during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Main Street Capital by 33.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 126,948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,970,000 after acquiring an additional 31,551 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Main Street Capital by 31.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 271,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,645,000 after acquiring an additional 64,574 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in shares of Main Street Capital during the 1st quarter worth about $336,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Main Street Capital by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 37,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,478,000 after purchasing an additional 2,003 shares during the period. 17.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MAIN opened at $43.66 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.49 and a beta of 1.51. Main Street Capital Co. has a fifty-two week low of $26.68 and a fifty-two week high of $43.79.

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.06. Main Street Capital had a net margin of 126.72% and a return on equity of 10.01%. The company had revenue of $67.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.56 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Main Street Capital Co. will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.77%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 23rd. Main Street Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 120.00%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Main Street Capital in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Main Street Capital from $43.50 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Main Street Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.20.

Main Street Capital is a principal investment firm that provides long-term debt and equity capital to lower middle market companies. Main Street’s investments are primarily made to support management buyouts, recapitalizations, growth financings and acquisitions of companies that operate in diverse industry sectors and generally have annual revenues ranging from $10 million to $100 million.

