LPL Financial LLC Has $7.27 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOG)

LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOG) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,208 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned 0.80% of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF worth $7,268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 40.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 40.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,156,000 after purchasing an additional 4,702 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 18,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,574,000 after buying an additional 3,868 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 5,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,074,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000.

NYSEARCA:IVOG opened at $208.67 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $201.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $200.20. Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a one year low of $149.18 and a one year high of $208.67.

