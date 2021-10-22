LPL Financial LLC Has $7.74 Million Holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) by 16.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 16,457 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $7,738,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 66.7% during the second quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 55 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 185.0% during the second quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 57 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Roper Technologies during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in Roper Technologies during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Kempen Capital Management N.V. bought a new position in Roper Technologies during the second quarter worth about $33,000. 91.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Roper Technologies from $320.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Roper Technologies from $490.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Argus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $488.87 price target (down from $490.00) on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered Roper Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $485.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Roper Technologies from $510.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $508.29.

NYSE:ROP opened at $481.24 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $469.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $460.44. The company has a market cap of $50.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.72. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $362.90 and a 52-week high of $499.21.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $3.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.67 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 14.07% and a net margin of 17.80%. The business’s revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.94 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 15.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 6th were given a dividend of $0.5625 per share. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 5th. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.66%.

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.35, for a total transaction of $241,675.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,513,471.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Roper Technologies Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc is diversified technology company, which engages in the provision of engineered products and solutions for the global niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Application Software, Network Software and Systems, Measurement and Analytical Solutions, and Process Technologies.

