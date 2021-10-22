LPL Financial LLC Purchases 18,015 Shares of Tekla Healthcare Investors (NYSE:HQH)

LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Tekla Healthcare Investors (NYSE:HQH) by 6.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 295,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,015 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Tekla Healthcare Investors were worth $7,600,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Tekla Healthcare Investors by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Tekla Healthcare Investors during the 2nd quarter valued at about $663,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Tekla Healthcare Investors during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tekla Healthcare Investors by 44.4% in the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 47,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,214,000 after acquiring an additional 14,506 shares during the period. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tekla Healthcare Investors by 1.9% in the second quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 24,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $627,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HQH stock opened at $26.16 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.49. Tekla Healthcare Investors has a 52 week low of $19.43 and a 52 week high of $28.05.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th were paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 26th. This is a positive change from Tekla Healthcare Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.95%.

Tekla Healthcare Investors is a closed-end investment fund, which engages in investing in the healthcare industry including biotechnology, medical devices, and pharmaceuticals. Its objective is to provide long-term capital appreciation through investments in companies in the healthcare industry. The company was founded on October 31, 1986 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

