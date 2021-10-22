LPL Financial LLC Purchases 4,509 Shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

LPL Financial LLC increased its position in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) by 5.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 87,392 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,509 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $7,800,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PCAR. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in PACCAR by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,836,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,522,000 after buying an additional 164,328 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PACCAR by 18.8% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 859 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 24.1% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in PACCAR by 1.8% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 44,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,150,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares during the period. Finally, Duality Advisers LP boosted its holdings in PACCAR by 47.0% in the first quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 18,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,700,000 after purchasing an additional 5,850 shares during the last quarter. 62.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ PCAR opened at $86.74 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $30.11 billion, a PE ratio of 17.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.97. PACCAR Inc has a 1 year low of $77.96 and a 1 year high of $103.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $82.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.31.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.50 billion. PACCAR had a return on equity of 16.52% and a net margin of 7.90%. PACCAR’s revenue for the quarter was up 99.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that PACCAR Inc will post 5.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 15th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.36%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research raised PACCAR from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of PACCAR from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $112.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of PACCAR from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of PACCAR from $96.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.58.

PACCAR Company Profile

PACCAR, Inc is a global technology company, which engages in the design and manufacture of light, medium, and heavy-duty trucks. It operates through the following segments: Truck, Parts and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs and manufactures heavy, medium, and light duty diesel trucks which are marketed under the Kenworth, Peterbilt, and DAF brands.

