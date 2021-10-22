Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LL) Shares Bought by Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its position in shares of Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LL) by 55.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,800 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,200 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL owned approximately 0.09% of Lumber Liquidators worth $544,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Lumber Liquidators by 3,292.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,866 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,811 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lumber Liquidators in the second quarter worth about $54,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Lumber Liquidators in the second quarter worth about $100,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Lumber Liquidators by 51.7% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,040 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,376 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lumber Liquidators by 42.3% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,748 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 2,006 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Lumber Liquidators alerts:

NYSE:LL opened at $18.78 on Friday. Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.45 and a twelve month high of $35.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.42. The company has a market cap of $546.16 million, a P/E ratio of 7.94 and a beta of 2.52.

Lumber Liquidators (NYSE:LL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.10. Lumber Liquidators had a return on equity of 32.22% and a net margin of 5.84%. The company had revenue of $301.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $298.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Douglas T. Moore sold 10,511 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.04, for a total transaction of $221,151.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,744 shares in the company, valued at $478,533.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles E. Tyson acquired 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.00 per share, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 67,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,340,080. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.87% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lumber Liquidators from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lumber Liquidators currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.80.

About Lumber Liquidators

Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc operates as a multi channel specialty retailer of hardwood flooring and hardwood flooring enhancements and accessories in the United States. The firm offers exotic and domestic hardwood species, engineered hardwood, laminate, vinyl plank, bamboo and cork direct to the consumer.

Further Reading: How Buying a Call Option Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LL).

Receive News & Ratings for Lumber Liquidators Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumber Liquidators and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.