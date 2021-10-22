Lundin Gold Inc. (TSE:LUG) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Lundin Gold Inc. (TSE:LUG) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$15.14.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on LUG shares. CIBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$15.00 target price on shares of Lundin Gold in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Desjardins raised Lundin Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. National Bank Financial upped their price target on Lundin Gold to C$13.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. National Bankshares upped their price target on Lundin Gold from C$13.50 to C$13.75 in a research report on Friday. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on Lundin Gold to C$15.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th.

In other Lundin Gold news, Director Pablo Mir sold 110,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.51, for a total value of C$1,265,605.00.

Shares of Lundin Gold stock traded up C$0.44 during trading on Friday, hitting C$11.91. The stock had a trading volume of 161,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 280,198. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.58, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of C$2.78 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.78. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$10.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$11.07. Lundin Gold has a fifty-two week low of C$9.11 and a fifty-two week high of C$12.93.

Lundin Gold (TSE:LUG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported C$0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.34 by C$0.05. The company had revenue of C$172.00 million for the quarter.

About Lundin Gold

Lundin Gold Inc operates as a mining company in Canada. The company holds interests in 29 metallic mineral concessions and three materials concessions covering an area of approximately 64,609 hectares located in Southeast Ecuador. It primary holds interests in the Fruta del Norte gold project that comprises seven concessions covering an area of approximately 5,566 hectares located near the city of Loja in Ecuador.

