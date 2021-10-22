Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) PT Lowered to C$13.00 at National Bankshares

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) had its price target decreased by investment analysts at National Bankshares from C$14.00 to C$13.00 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares’ target price indicates a potential upside of 27.45% from the company’s previous close.

LUN has been the topic of several other research reports. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Lundin Mining from C$12.00 to C$12.50 in a research note on Tuesday. CSFB decreased their price target on Lundin Mining from C$13.00 to C$11.25 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Lundin Mining from C$11.50 to C$10.70 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Cormark decreased their price target on Lundin Mining from C$17.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their price target on Lundin Mining to C$14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$12.95.

Get Lundin Mining alerts:

TSE LUN traded down C$0.04 on Friday, reaching C$10.20. 703,419 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,303,609. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$9.85 and its 200 day moving average price is C$11.80. The stock has a market capitalization of C$7.50 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96. Lundin Mining has a fifty-two week low of C$7.73 and a fifty-two week high of C$16.07.

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The mining company reported C$0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.31 by C$0.07. The company had revenue of C$1.07 billion for the quarter.

In related news, Director Catherine Jean Garrett Stefan purchased 5,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$8.91 per share, for a total transaction of C$49,896.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 62,000 shares in the company, valued at C$552,420. Also, Senior Officer Peter Thomas Rockandel sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.17, for a total value of C$279,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 45,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$502,650.

About Lundin Mining

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Brazil, Chile, Portugal, Sweden, and the United States. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Eagle mine located in the United States; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

Featured Article: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Receive News & Ratings for Lundin Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lundin Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.