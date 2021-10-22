Macquarie Group Ltd. Acquires 651,957 Shares of Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM)

Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM) by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,687,452 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 651,957 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned approximately 3.14% of Summit Materials worth $128,507,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Summit Materials during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Cutler Group LP boosted its stake in Summit Materials by 113.7% during the second quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 1,167 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 9,682 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in Summit Materials during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Summit Materials during the second quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in Summit Materials during the second quarter valued at $187,000.

SUM opened at $34.77 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.01 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $32.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.66. The company has a current ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Summit Materials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.44 and a 12 month high of $37.13.

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The construction company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $618.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $610.28 million. Summit Materials had a return on equity of 6.88% and a net margin of 6.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Summit Materials, Inc. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SUM. DA Davidson raised their price target on Summit Materials from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. TheStreet upgraded Summit Materials from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Summit Materials from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Summit Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Summit Materials from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.80.

Summit Materials Company Profile

Summit Materials, Inc is a construction materials company. It manufactures construction materials and related downstream products. The company operates its business through the following segments: Cement, West and East. The Cement consists of its Hannibal, Missouri and Davenport, Iowa cement plants and distribution terminals along the Mississippi river from Minnesota to Louisiana.

