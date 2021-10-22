Macquarie Group Ltd. Cuts Stake in Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B)

Macquarie Group Ltd. cut its stake in Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) by 0.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,245,570 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,227 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned about 4.44% of Barnes Group worth $115,086,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Barnes Group by 2.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,051,759 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $258,903,000 after purchasing an additional 116,051 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Barnes Group by 3.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 793,464 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,665,000 after purchasing an additional 29,828 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Barnes Group by 0.9% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 707,622 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,266,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ grew its stake in Barnes Group by 11.5% in the second quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 701,526 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,953,000 after purchasing an additional 72,378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Barnes Group by 18.5% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 693,514 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,542,000 after purchasing an additional 108,172 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.41% of the company’s stock.

In other Barnes Group news, SVP Dawn N. Edwards sold 6,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $315,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 8.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:B opened at $42.30 on Friday. Barnes Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.21 and a 12 month high of $57.64. The stock has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.01, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $45.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

Barnes Group (NYSE:B) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $321.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.89 million. Barnes Group had a return on equity of 5.59% and a net margin of 6.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Barnes Group Inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Barnes Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.02%.

B has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist decreased their target price on Barnes Group from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Barnes Group from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Truist Securities cut their price target on Barnes Group from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.67.

Barnes Group Company Profile

Barnes Group, Inc engages in the provision of engineered products, industrial technologies, and solutions, serving a wide range of end markets and customers. It operates through the Industrial and Aerospace segments. The Industrial segment includes molding solutions; force and motion control; and automation and engineered components business units.

