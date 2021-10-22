Macquarie Group Ltd. Grows Stock Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 258.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 925,054 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 667,042 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $130,451,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walmart in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Atlantic Trust LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walmart in the second quarter worth about $40,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 40.0% in the second quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. now owns 350 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Walmart in the second quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Walmart in the second quarter worth about $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.22% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Walmart from $181.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. MKM Partners raised their target price on Walmart from $152.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Tigress Financial reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Credit Suisse Group set a $166.00 target price on Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Walmart from $184.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.88.

Shares of NYSE WMT opened at $146.81 on Friday. Walmart Inc. has a twelve month low of $126.28 and a twelve month high of $153.66. The firm has a market cap of $409.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.36, a PEG ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a 50 day moving average of $144.70 and a 200 day moving average of $141.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $141 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.07 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 1.78% and a return on equity of 20.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.56 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 637,141 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.64, for a total transaction of $95,978,920.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP M. Brett Biggs sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.63, for a total transaction of $1,205,040.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,202,416 shares of company stock valued at $1,211,662,315. Company insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

