Macquarie Group Ltd. Grows Stock Position in Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB)

Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) by 417.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 502,571 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 405,408 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Globant were worth $110,153,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLOB. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Globant by 283.5% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 5,688 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after buying an additional 4,205 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Globant by 1.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 243,041 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $50,236,000 after purchasing an additional 3,746 shares during the period. Aviva PLC increased its stake in Globant by 42.8% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 17,635 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,661,000 after purchasing an additional 5,285 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Globant by 58.1% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,691 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,182,000 after purchasing an additional 2,092 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Globant by 39.3% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 17,146 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,785,000 after purchasing an additional 4,835 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on GLOB shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Globant from $290.00 to $371.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Globant from $284.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Citigroup increased their target price on Globant from $243.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Globant from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Globant from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $235.00 to $395.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Globant has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $296.90.

GLOB opened at $309.62 on Friday. Globant S.A. has a 12-month low of $173.34 and a 12-month high of $332.79. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $301.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $250.49. The company has a market capitalization of $12.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 130.16 and a beta of 1.31.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The information technology services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.08. Globant had a return on equity of 10.22% and a net margin of 7.15%. The company had revenue of $305.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $286.79 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Globant S.A. will post 2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Globant Profile

Globant SA engages in the provision of information technology services. It offers application development and maintenance, testing, and infrastructure management. The company was founded by Martín Migoya, Martín Gonzalo Umaran, Guibert Andrés Englebienne, and Néstor Augusto Nocetti in 2003 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.

