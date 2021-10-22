Macquarie Group Ltd. Grows Stock Position in Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX)

Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX) by 1.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,550,535 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,131 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Minerals Technologies were worth $121,981,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Minerals Technologies by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,226,829 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $253,856,000 after buying an additional 85,380 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Minerals Technologies by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,014,692 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $151,746,000 after buying an additional 322,358 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Minerals Technologies by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 952,906 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $74,965,000 after acquiring an additional 102,732 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in shares of Minerals Technologies by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 785,813 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $59,187,000 after acquiring an additional 108,331 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Minerals Technologies by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 580,826 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $45,693,000 after acquiring an additional 24,121 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.34% of the company’s stock.

MTX stock opened at $70.96 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.69, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Minerals Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.37 and a 12-month high of $88.62. The stock has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.14 and a beta of 1.45. The business’s 50-day moving average is $74.44 and its 200 day moving average is $78.02.

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.04. Minerals Technologies had a return on equity of 10.12% and a net margin of 8.17%. The company had revenue of $455.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $461.64 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Minerals Technologies Inc. will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 3rd will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 2nd. Minerals Technologies’s payout ratio is 5.01%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Minerals Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th.

Minerals Technologies Profile

Minerals Technologies, Inc is a resource and technology-based company. It develops, produces, and markets a range of mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products. It operates through the following four segments: Performance Materials, Specialty Minerals, Refractories and Energy Services. The Performance Materials segment supplies bentonite and bentonite-related products, chromite and leonardite.

